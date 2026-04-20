AtaSıgorta's insurance license revoked following regulatory decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The insurance license of “AtaSıgorta” Open Joint Stock Company has been revoked in a regulatory decision announced this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA stated that the move was made by its Board on April 17, 2026, following a voluntary request from the company and in line with Article 107.1.1 of the Law on Insurance Activity. The revoked license, originally issued on November 10, 2009, under number 000300, had authorized the company’s insurance operations.

Authorities stressed that the decision is not expected to affect the broader insurance sector.

“The revocation of the company’s license does not pose any threat to the financial stability or resilience of the insurance sector,” the CBA noted, adding that the liquidation process will be overseen within the framework of national legislation.

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