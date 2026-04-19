Azerbaijani FM discusses regional security issues with Prime Minister of Yemen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. On April 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Yemenis Living Abroad Shaya Mohsin Zindani within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Yemen and emphasized the importance of intensifying diplomatic contacts.

Issues of mutual support within international platforms were discussed, and the parties noted the importance of cooperation within the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. In this context, it was emphasized that the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Azerbaijan next year, is an important platform for further expansion of cooperation. In addition, the importance of the World Urban Forum, which will be held this year, was noted in terms of providing information on Azerbaijan's experience in the field of urban development.

Discussions on regional security issues took place, and the importance of stabilizing and de-escalating the situation around Iran was noted. The current humanitarian situation in Yemen and the importance of efforts to restore stability were emphasized.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.