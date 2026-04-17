Samruk-Energy, China’s CWE discuss pumped storage power plant project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Energy CEO Kairat Maksutov and China International Water & Electric Corp. (CWE) General Director Chen Mili discussed the construction of a pumped storage power plant in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the company.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of project solutions, improvement of the regulatory framework, and possible approaches to structuring partnerships for such large-scale infrastructure projects.

CWE representatives confirmed their interest in further cooperation, noting Kazakhstan’s strong hydropower potential. They also highlighted the importance of improving legislation and introducing investment return mechanisms to enhance the attractiveness of such projects and ensure a balanced partnership model aligned with national regulations.

Following the talks, the sides expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue and jointly work on the optimal configuration for project implementation.

China International Water & Electric Corp., a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Group, is a major international player in hydropower and water management, with over 800 projects implemented in more than 80 countries. The company has prior experience in Kazakhstan, including participation in the construction of the Moinak hydropower plant.

On March, 6 2025, Samruk-Energy and CWE signed a cooperation agreement on the project of the first pumped storage power plant in Kazakhstan.