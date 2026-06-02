Uzbekistan debuts as member of UN Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Commission

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan participated for the first time as a member of the 35th session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which focused on global security and justice challenges, Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her Telegram account, Trend reports.

This year marked Uzbekistan’s first participation as a member of the commission. The 35th session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice brought together more than 1,500 senior officials and experts from 175 countries.

Speaking at the session, the Uzbek representative delivered a national report outlining the country’s efforts to strengthen the justice system, protect the rights of women and children, prevent crime, and support youth development.

The address highlighted the growing transnational nature of modern threats, including cybercrime, corruption, and domestic violence. Officials emphasized that these challenges extend beyond national borders and require coordinated international action.

Uzbekistan called for deeper dialogue, the exchange of best practices, and expanded international cooperation to effectively combat emerging forms of crime and promote public safety and justice worldwide.