Kyrgyz-Azerbaijan Development Fund finances 500-ton fruit logistics hub in Tyup district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Kyrgyz-Azerbaijan Development Fund is financing the construction of a new 500-ton fruit logistics hub in the Tyup district of the Issyk-Kul region to upgrade local cold-storage infrastructure, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture.

The project advanced following the signing of a tripartite agreement by regional authorities, corporate stakeholders, and fund representatives in the Mikhaylovka rural area.

The facility is designed to process and store regional agricultural yields, mitigating seasonal product spoilage and stabilizing supply chains for local fruit growers.

According to the project's technical timeline, installation works and structural assembly are scheduled for completion ahead of the autumn harvest, with the enterprise set to be commissioned in September 2026.