BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Johann Wadephul in New York to review bilateral economic ties and address regional stability challenges stemming from EU sanctions policies, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

​The diplomatic consultation focused on structuring upcoming high-level state visits and accelerating investment partnerships in the trade and commercial sectors.

​During the session, Kulubaev raised official concerns regarding the economic impact of European Union sanctions, detailing the specific risks that unilateral trade restrictions impose on the socio-economic stability of Central Asian nations. The Kyrgyz foreign minister noted that while Bishkek strictly adheres to its international compliance obligations and maintains open regulatory channels with the EU to prevent sanctions evasion, the government views transparent, peer-to-peer economic partnerships as a more effective alternative to restrictive measures. The ministers also coordinated positions on multilateral agendas within the United Nations, the OSCE, and the EU framework to align regional security and trade metrics moving forward.