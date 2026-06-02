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Azerbaijan lists its largest oil importers for 4M2026

Oil&Gas Materials 2 June 2026 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan lists its largest oil importers for 4M2026
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan exported 7.923 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries, worth $4.4 billion from January through April.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $198 million, or 4.3%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 281,000 tons, or 3.4%.

Meanwhile, Italy topped the list of the top three importers of Azerbaijani oil from January through April this year (4.766 million tons worth $2.5 billion), followed by Romania (461,300 tons worth $247.8 million) and Czech Republic (433,100 tons worth over $245.7 million).

The table lists the 10 largest importers of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan in the period from January through April 2026:

Country Import volume Import value (in U.S. dollars)

Italy

4 766 277.87

$2.5 billion

Romania

461 317.25

$247.8 million

Czech Republic

433 064.35

$245.7 million

Greece

284 374.74

$182.7 million

Bulgaria

277 990.61

$182.3 million

Portugal

319 393.36

$168.9 million

Croatia

276 342.95

$162.7 million

Germany

270 476.00

$127.4 million

Thailand

137 360.18

$103.3 million

Tunisia

183 708.58

$94.5 million

Others

512 780.79

$318.1 million

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's oil is transported to neighboring countries and global markets via three pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk, Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). At present, transportation via the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.

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