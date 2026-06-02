Azerbaijan lists its largest oil importers for 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan exported 7.923 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries, worth $4.4 billion from January through April.
The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $198 million, or 4.3%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 281,000 tons, or 3.4%.
Meanwhile, Italy topped the list of the top three importers of Azerbaijani oil from January through April this year (4.766 million tons worth $2.5 billion), followed by Romania (461,300 tons worth $247.8 million) and Czech Republic (433,100 tons worth over $245.7 million).
The table lists the 10 largest importers of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan in the period from January through April 2026:
|Country
|Import volume
|Import value (in U.S. dollars)
|
Italy
|
4 766 277.87
|
$2.5 billion
|
Romania
|
461 317.25
|
$247.8 million
|
Czech Republic
|
433 064.35
|
$245.7 million
|
Greece
|
284 374.74
|
$182.7 million
|
Bulgaria
|
277 990.61
|
$182.3 million
|
Portugal
|
319 393.36
|
$168.9 million
|
Croatia
|
276 342.95
|
$162.7 million
|
Germany
|
270 476.00
|
$127.4 million
|
Thailand
|
137 360.18
|
$103.3 million
|
Tunisia
|
183 708.58
|
$94.5 million
|
Others
|
512 780.79
|
$318.1 million
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's oil is transported to neighboring countries and global markets via three pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk, Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). At present, transportation via the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.