Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss expansion of economic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Co-Chair of the U.S.–Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group Sonata Coulter, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the United States, the expansion of economic ties, energy security issues, regional connectivity, and other matters of mutual interest.

The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership and noted that the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue, scheduled to take place in Baku on June 2, will provide an additional contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

In addition, both sides expressed their readiness to continue dialogue on deepening economic and trade relations, expanding cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors, and promoting regional stability and prosperity.

