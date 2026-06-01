Uzbekneftegaz set to hold talks with U.S. and European companies in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz company has planned meetings in Baku with leading U.S. and European companies to discuss promising joint projects, Jamaliddin Umurzakov, head of the company's industrial cooperation and localization department, told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today.

He noted that the Uzbek company, which has more than 100 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, is represented with an exclusive stand at the Baku Energy Week.

According to him, the stand provides detailed information about the company's activities.

"Our company covers the entire value chain of the oil and gas industry. Our areas of activity include geological exploration, drilling, production, transportation, and deep processing of hydrocarbons," he said.

Umurzakov pointed out that the company has been successfully cooperating with SOCAR, the leading oil and gas company of Azerbaijan, for many years.

"Currently, a number of large investment projects have been launched, including geological exploration and joint development of new fields in Uzbekistan. At the same time, successful projects are being implemented in the trade sector," the head of the department emphasized.

The official noted that within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, the parties plan to discuss other promising areas of cooperation.

"We have great expectations from participating in this event. Meetings with leading companies from the U.S. and Europe are planned to discuss promising joint projects. At the same time, we are open to dialogue with new partners to consider cooperation opportunities in various areas," added Umurzakov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel