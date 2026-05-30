Kazakhstan, Shell discuss upstream cooperation, key oil and gas projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 30. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Nalibayev and Shell Senior Vice President and Chair of Shell Kazakhstan Suzanne Coogan discussed the further development of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The parties reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and the implementation of previously reached agreements. Particular attention was given to the contract signed in March between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Shell for geological exploration at the Zhanaturmys block in the Aktobe region.

Nalibayev highlighted ongoing efforts to expand geological exploration activities in Kazakhstan and emphasized the strategic significance of the Zhanaturmys project, which is being implemented under an improved model contract framework.

The discussions also covered the implementation of strategic projects at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, which occupy a central position in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. The parties underscored the importance of maintaining stable production levels and ensuring the continued development of these projects.

The Zhanaturmys block, covering an area of 1,377 square kilometers, is located in one of Kazakhstan’s most promising oil and gas basins and represents significant potential for further expansion of geological exploration activities in the country.

The work program includes 3D seismic surveys and the potential drilling of a deep exploration well.

Given the scale and technical complexity of the project, the contract has been concluded for a period until 2032. The project will be implemented under the terms of an improved model contract.

Over the contract period, Shell will allocate at least 100 million tenge to finance the socio-economic development of the region where the block is located