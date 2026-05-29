Azerbaijan set to transit new cargo shipment from Russia to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Another shipment of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan is being carried out in transit, Trend reports.

Today, 4 railcars of wheat weighing 280 tons and 4 railcars of fertilizers weighing 277 tons will be dispatched from the Bilajari station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

So far, more than 28,000 tons of grain, more than 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, petroleum products are also exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. So far, more than 10,000 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.