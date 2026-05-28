Several U.S. cities adopt proclamations to mark 28 May - Azerbaijani Independence Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Proclamations have been issued in a number of cities and states across the United States of America on the occasion of May 28 – the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy Azerbaijan in U.S. told Trend.

The proclamations, signed by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Oil City Mayor John E. Kretzler, as well as New York State Assembly Member Alec Brook-Krasny, highlight the historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, the activities of the Azerbaijani community in the U.S., and the importance of the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Azerbaijan.

The proclamations note that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in 1918, went down in history as the first parliamentary democratic republic in the Muslim East and became one of the first states to grant women the right to vote. The documents also particularly emphasize the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, cooperation in the field of energy security, economic ties, and the development of intersocietal relations.

The proclamations issued by Houston and Oil City place special emphasis on sister-city relations with Baku, historical ties in the energy sector, and cultural cooperation. The documents released by Washington, Maryland, and New York highlight the contribution of the Azerbaijani community to the development of American society.

The leadership of Hallandale Beach and Miami-Dade County underlined in their documents the important role of the Azerbaijani-American community in strengthening cultural diversity, mutual understanding, and civic engagement in the state of Florida.