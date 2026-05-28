President of Somalia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency, and through you to the Government and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, my warmest congratulations.

This important national celebration reflects the resilience and achievements of the Azerbaijani people.

The Federal Republic of Somalia highly values its friendly relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and looks forward to further enhancing bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two nations.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, together with my wishes for continued peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.