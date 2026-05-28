Tajikistan, UN DESA discuss advancing global water agenda

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. Tajikistan and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) have discussed further cooperation on the global water agenda during talks held on the sidelines of the Fourth Dushanbe High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028, Trend reports citing the Tajik MFA.

The meeting took place between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.

During the talks, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and UN DESA, including joint efforts to advance the international water agenda, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the outcomes of the 2023 UN Water Conference, preparations for the upcoming UN Water Conferences in 2026 and 2028, as well as further promotion of the Water Action Agenda.

At the end of the meeting, Li Junhua was awarded the medal “For Outstanding Service” in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation with Tajikistan and supporting international initiatives in the field of water resources and sustainable development.