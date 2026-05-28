Turkmenistan, UN discuss key areas of strategic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and the United Nations discussed key areas of their strategic partnership, including international security, preventive diplomacy, and sustainable development cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the UN General Assembly resolution on the role of neutrality in maintaining international peace, security, and sustainable development, adopted on May 20, 2026.

The talks further covered Turkmenistan's proposal to establish a University of Peace and Neutrality under UN auspices, as well as initiatives to develop a Global Security Strategy, create a UN-backed Chamber of Peace Mediation, and strengthen preventive diplomacy mechanisms.

The parties also highlighted the role of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and reaffirmed support for continued cooperation on sustainable development issues.