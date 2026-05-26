Azerbaijani and Russian Prime Ministers hold telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. On May 26, a telephone conversation took place between Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The prime ministers held a detailed exchange of views on the main areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation and on promoting joint initiatives in a number of fields.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in the consistent development of bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.