Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my deepest respect and sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This holiday is a symbol of national unity, sovereignty, and the progressive development of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It reflects respect for state traditions and the aspiration to strengthen stability and prosperity.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has always been and remains a strategic partner of the Russian Federation in all areas of cooperation. I highly value the friendly ties that have developed between the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and I thank you for the support you provide in strengthening multifaceted and mutually beneficial contacts with our region.

On this momentous day, I wish you and all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan good health, happiness, well-being, and new achievements in your constructive work for the benefit of your native state," the letter reads.