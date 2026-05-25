President of China sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

I have the honor to extend to you, and through you to the friendly people of Azerbaijan, my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

China and Azerbaijan are comprehensive strategic partners. Under our joint planning and leadership, China-Azerbaijan relations have reached a new level, and cooperation across various fields has yielded significant results. I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations and stand ready to make joint efforts with you to maintain high-level momentum in our bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

I wish the friendly Azerbaijan prosperity and strength, and its people – happiness and well-being,'' the letter reads.