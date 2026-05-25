Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on development, design, construction, and operation of gas turbine power plant in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. “The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the development, design, construction, and operation of a gas turbine power plant in the Republic of Serbia” has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, once the agreement enters into force, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of the Republic of Serbia of the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.

Meanwhile, the agreement was signed on February 15, 2026, in Belgrade.