Azerbaijan, Ireland discuss strengthening ties between diasporas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The achievements of the Irish diaspora, recognized worldwide for its advanced experience and innovative approaches, create broad opportunities for experience exchange with diaspora organizations of other countries and demonstrate Ireland’s role both in international relations and in diaspora activities, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

It was noted that in this context, the visit of Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov to Ireland and his meetings with a number of officials are of particular importance for strengthening cooperation between the two countries and further developing diaspora activities.

During a meeting with Karl Gardner, Director of the Irish Abroad Unit at Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed the history of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Ireland, placing special emphasis on the role of the diaspora in further developing these ties.

The committee chairman expressed sincere gratitude for the hospitality shown and stressed that the diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev not only strengthens the solidarity of Azerbaijanis around the world, but also makes an invaluable contribution to enhancing the international standing of modern Azerbaijan. He noted the important role played by Azerbaijanis living abroad, including compatriots in Ireland, in promoting the country’s image and Azerbaijani culture. It was emphasized that the large-scale projects of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora aimed at the new generation of Azerbaijanis are focused on increasing Azerbaijan’s global influence and forming a strong community capable of representing the country internationally in the future.

Having familiarized himself with the multifaceted activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora, Karl Gardner highlighted the importance of studying the experience of Azerbaijani Houses operating abroad, as well as the Azerbaijani weekend schools functioning under them.

At the end of the discussions, the parties expressed confidence that useful results would be achieved regarding the future development of the Azerbaijani and Irish diasporas.

Later, a meeting was held with a delegation led by Tony McCormack, head of the Ireland–Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group. The sides discussed opportunities for implementing joint projects in the diaspora sphere, as well as the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation.

During the meeting, information was provided about successful cooperation with Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in more than 70 countries around the world, aimed at preserving the national and cultural identity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, uniting them on a common platform, and conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community. It was noted that the activities of the Azerbaijani community in Ireland and strong ties with Irish people friendly toward Azerbaijan remain in constant focus.

Tony McCormack, for his part, emphasized that bilateral meetings would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation and that the diaspora plays an important role in this process. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan in April this year, he said that his visits to Victory Park, as well as the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, left a strong impression on him.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ireland Terry Leyden, who attended the meeting, expressed his deep affection for Azerbaijan and highlighted the country’s significant achievements since gaining independence. Members of the Irish Parliament also expressed their friendly attitude toward Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.