ICAO, Uzbekistan to review civil aviation modernization strategy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Senior civil aviation officials from Uzbekistan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will meet at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent for a roundtable discussion focused on aviation sector reforms, safety upgrades and international cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek civil aviation agency.

According to organizers, discussions will center on the implementation of Uzbekistan’s State Strategic Plan of Action for 2024–2026 (COSPA), developed in partnership with ICAO to modernize the country’s civil aviation system, strengthen aviation safety oversight and align national regulations with international standards.

Participants are expected to review progress achieved under the program and outline priority areas for further cooperation, including improvements to aviation safety oversight systems, investigation procedures for accidents and incidents, and the development of Safety Management Systems (SMS) and Quality Management Systems (QMS).

Human capital development will also be a key topic, with plans to expand training programs for Uzbek aviation specialists through ICAO-supported initiatives and international expertise exchange.

The agenda will further include preparations for the upcoming COSPA Strategic Review Board session (SRB/03), scheduled to take place in Bukhara on May 26–27.

Officials say the roundtable is expected to strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan’s aviation sector and ICAO and support the country’s ambitions to position itself as a regional aviation hub.