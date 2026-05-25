Kyrgyzstan’s Eldik Bank signs iconic deal with China’s Tencent at Silk Road Expo

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 25. Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned Eldik Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Tencent within the framework of the Shaanxi Silk Road Expo, becoming the first bank in Kyrgyzstan to conclude such an agreement with the WeChat ecosystem, Trend reports via the bank.

The agreement is aimed at expanding digital financial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China amid growing trade, tourism, and cross-border transactions between the two countries.

A key area of cooperation will be the integration of QR payment systems between Eldik Bank and WeChat Pay. The initiative is expected to enable users of the Eldik mobile application to pay for goods and services in China, while WeChat Pay users will be able to conduct payments in Kyrgyzstan.

The parties are also considering the development of cross-border money transfers and settlements in national currencies, including the Chinese yuan, in the context of increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

According to the bank, cooperation with Tencent will provide access to digital payment technologies and fintech expertise, while also supporting the development of bilateral financial infrastructure.

Representatives of Eldik Bank are currently participating in the Shaanxi Silk Road Expo, where the bank is presenting its operations and investment potential. During the visit, meetings were also held with China Construction Bank to discuss financial solutions for businesses operating between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The initiative comes as Kyrgyzstan and China continue to strengthen economic connectivity, including through the implementation of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, which is expected to enhance regional transport and trade links.