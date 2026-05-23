Azerbaijan to plant millions of tree seedlings per year in Jabrayil district - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The "Smart Seedling Center" established in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district will make a significant contribution to forest restoration in the region, and within the project, it's planned to grow up to 2 million tree seedlings per year, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend International News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

The minister noted that starting from the end of 2024, the Forest Development Service has begun installing large greenhouses.

"So far, five large greenhouse complexes have been installed. Currently, nearly one million seedlings are grown in these greenhouses annually. The center will both grow seedlings using modern methods and will function as a regional training center. It's aimed to grow two million seedlings per year, which will make an invaluable contribution to the restoration of forests in the liberated areas.

At the same time, there are other alternative projects that are at the initial stage," he added.