WUF to become key platform for monitoring New Urban Agenda – Baku Call to Action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The World Urban Forum (WUF) must become the key platform for monitoring the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, according to the Baku Call to Action, the official final document of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The document notes that commitments in the housing sector are not lacking, but their implementation continues to lag behind due to weak coordination, limited capacity, and inefficient systems.

"We call for implementation of national housing strategies, with clear pathways, measurable targets and strong monitoring and reporting mechanisms, alongside sustained investment in education, training and professional development systems that strengthen implementation capacity. We encourage civil society, local, regional and national governments to establish partnerships, strong National Habitat Forums and joint committees to build capacity, strengthen coordination, document successful practices and monitor progress. At a global level, we encourage UN-Habitat to use the World Urban Forum as a key convenor to monitor progress in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and scale up successful housing practices," the Baku Call to Action reads.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

Convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, WUF13 was held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.

The Forum hosted 579 sessions throughout the week, while the Urban Expo brought together 260 exhibitors, innovators and solution providers. WUF13 featured 11 heads of state, 9 high-level guests, 88 ministers and 76 deputy ministers, and 130 mayors, alongside representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society and grassroots organizations.