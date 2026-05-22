Uzbekistan, Karakalpakstan hold virtual meeting on construction priorities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan held an online open dialogue with entrepreneurs from the Republic of Karakalpakstan to discuss issues in the construction and utilities sectors, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Ozoda Jo‘rayeva, relevant officials, heads of regional organizations, and business representatives.

During the dialogue, participants reviewed entrepreneurs’ proposals and concerns related to licensing requirements in the construction sector, the activities of contracting organizations, inclusion of special projects in the registry, and efforts to enhance the role of engineering companies, as well as existing administrative procedures.

The discussions also covered urban development and public utilities, including the organization of landscaping works, implementation of multi-apartment housing renovation programs, improving the quality of public services, and more effective use of digital platforms.

“We aim to quickly address sectoral issues and support new initiatives through continuous and open dialogue with entrepreneurs. Every request remains under our control and attention,” Deputy Minister Ozoda Jo‘rayeva said.

Following the meeting, responsible agencies were instructed to address a number of proposals raised by entrepreneurs, while issues requiring further review will be considered in accordance with existing procedures.