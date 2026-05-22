Uzbekistan’s Uzum becomes partner of Tashkent International Investment Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan’s digital ecosystem Uzum has become a partner of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), Trend reports citing Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The Uzum ecosystem, which includes e-commerce, fintech, banking services, and logistics infrastructure, operates within these key growth sectors and serves as a partner of TIIF.

In recent years, Uzum has developed into one of the largest technology projects in Uzbekistan. The ecosystem is used by more than 20 million people on a monthly basis. It integrates a marketplace, express delivery services, banking and fintech products, as well as its own logistics network.

Uzum has also become the country’s first IT unicorn, with an estimated valuation of $2.3 billion. Its investors include China’s Tencent, U.S.-based VR Capital, the Oman Investment Authority, and venture fund FinSight Ventures. International investment in the ecosystem has exceeded $300 million, reflecting strong global confidence in Uzbekistan’s digital potential.

Uzum’s participation in the forum reflects broader efforts to advance the modern economy, attract international investment, and generate new growth opportunities.

“Becoming a partner of the Tashkent International Investment Forum and showcasing Uzbekistan’s investment potential is a great honor for us,” said Uzum founder and CEO Djasur Djumayev. “We observe strong interest from international partners in the country, its economy, and its technology sector, and we are pleased to welcome investors and business representatives from around the world to Tashkent.”

Uzbekistan is among the fastest-growing economies in the region and globally, with digital services playing an increasingly significant role in its development. E-commerce already accounts for nearly 5% of the country’s retail trade and is projected to increase to 9–11% by 2027. According to KPMG forecasts, the market could reach $2.2 billion, driven by rising internet penetration, logistics development, and the expansion of digital financial services.

The Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF) is a high-level event that takes place on an annual basis in Uzbekistan. It provides a platform for global investors, government officials and international organizations to meet and promote foreign investment and economic cooperation. It showcases investment opportunities in key sectors such as energy, transport, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and digital technologies, while also supporting privatization and public-private partnership projects. The forum plays a pivotal role in facilitating the signing of agreements, fostering discussions on reforms, and consolidating Uzbekistan's standing as a promising investment hub in Central Asia.