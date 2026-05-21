Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Mostyn, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency

On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, and to the Government and the people of Azerbaijan, my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.

Australia is deeply grateful for Azerbaijan’s assistance in times of need, including support for the evacuation of our citizens from Iran in 2025.

May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year," the letter reads.