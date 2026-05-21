Tajikistan deploys unified online property registration system to secure asset rights - enterprise director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Tajikistan has successfully instituted a centralized, unified online property registration network engineered to safeguard private asset rights and establish structural transparency across the national real estate marketplace, said Bobojon Gulzoda, Director of the State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) "Registration of Immovable Property" of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion titled "Fair Property Taxation as a Driver of Sustainable Urban Development," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, the State Unitary Enterprise "Registration of Immovable Property" was originally established under an executive decree by the government of Tajikistan dated March 2, 2017, while operational deployment of registration procedures utilizing modernized methodologies officially commenced in January 2016.

Gulzoda noted that state engineers initially rolled out pilot administrative zones to test the framework, after which the architecture underwent comprehensive national deployment in strict compliance with the statutory law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On State Registration of Immovable Property."

He emphasized that following a meticulous review of international best practices—incorporating the specialized administrative workflows of Belarusian land management agencies—Tajikistan successfully developed its proprietary electronic property registration platform between 2015 and 2016.

"Subsequently, in February 2025, our agency commissioned a completely upgraded information network for registering immovable property. Within this refreshed digital architecture, engineers successfully eliminated the operational structural deficiencies of the legacy system while integrating entirely new specialized modules to manage technical inventories and land management files," Gulzoda reported.

According to the director, all regional subsidiary branches now maintain continuous data links to a centralized server network, operating seamlessly via a real-time online "Single Window" administrative layout.

He pointed out that the platform yields vital macroeconomic utility by guaranteeing the legal protection of property titles, facilitating secure notary transactions, streamline collateral verification for commercial bank financing, and driving market transparency alongside highly efficient municipal tax collection workflows.

Gulzoda concurrently announced that building upon this primary digital framework, the state enterprise has engineered unified personnel and financial management sub-systems, which currently undergo active deployment in a test-bed phase.

"Furthermore, our technical teams are aggressively compiling a comprehensive digital repository. Textual records and historical paper registries preserved since the Soviet era are undergoing systematic data entry into our centralized master database," the director concluded.

Today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.