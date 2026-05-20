Azerbaijan calls for synergizing migration and urban planning policies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Migration policy and urban planning policy must complement each other, Head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov told reporters within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

"Our country has been hosting a global event for the past two years. The World Urban Forum is being held in Baku, which is an indicator of our country's growing international prestige, diplomatic success, active contribution to global discussions, and support for the sustainable development agenda," the official explained.

He noted that the agenda of the World Urban Forum is quite extensive, and various topics are discussed here.

"One of these issues is the topic of migration and cities. Today, a high-level event was held on this topic. In fact, this event is a continuation of the discussions that began two weeks ago at the International Migration Review Forum held at the UN Secretariat in New York.

According to the latest World Migration Report, released two weeks ago, the number of international migrants has already reached 304 million. This figure includes only cross-border migration. If we add internal migration indicators, these figures increase several times," he said.

According to him, the fact that more than half of the world's population lives in cities and that this figure is expected to reach 70 percent by 2050 makes the connection between urban planning and migration even more relevant.

"Of course, the settlement of people in new cities, access to state and social services in the urbanization process, integrationб and ensuring equal opportunities are important topics for discussion.

The panel discussions specifically emphasized the importance of urban planning policy and migration policy complementing each other.

The goal is to shape sustainable and inclusive cities, while also identifying the contributions that migration policy can make to this process," he added.

He noted that migration processes are most pronounced in cities and their positive effects can only be achieved through proper urban management.

Huseynov also underscored that the event also focused on Azerbaijan's Great Return Program and the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories.

"The modern urban planning approaches implemented in the liberated territories were also highlighted during the discussions," he said.

The head of the State Migration Service added that this event is planned to be continued in the future.

"We'll try to keep migration issues constantly in focus at international urban planning platforms," ​ Huseynov highlighted.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.