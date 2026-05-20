President of Mauritius explores Baku’s historic Icherisheher at WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, visited Icherisheher as part of his participation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), currently taking place in Baku, Trend reports, citing the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration.

Meanwhile, it is reported that during a guided tour conducted jointly with the Chairman of the Board of the Administration, Rufat Mahmud, the distinguished guest was given a detailed tour of historical and architectural monuments, including the Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs’ Palace Complex, the Bukhara Caravanserai, and other sites.

Throughout the visit, the delegation was provided with detailed information regarding the status of Icheri Sheher as a World Cultural Heritage site, measures for the preservation of ancient monuments, as well as the involvement of the local community and artists in this process.