Bonaire youth highlights inequality and problems of participation in island's governance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Bonaire's youth face challenges of inequality, rising costs of living, and limited participation in decisions about the island's future, Bonaire Youth Representative Finis Kristan Taii Eugene said at an international conference entitled "The Role of Youth in Urban Development in the Process of Decolonization" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"For us, this isn't an abstract political discussion. This is our future and our reality," he explained.

According to Eugene, since Bonaire came under Dutch control in 2010, the island's residents have faced a number of social and economic problems.

He noted that the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (CESCR) has previously highlighted the existing differences between the European part of the Netherlands and the Kingdom's Caribbean territories.

"There are significant disparities in housing, poverty levels, healthcare, social security, and the cost of living," he emphasized.

Eugene mentioned that the housing crisis is particularly acute for the island's youth.

"The land that shapes our identity is gradually becoming inaccessible to us. Young people are forced to leave their homes in search of opportunities in other countries," the Bonaire representative noted.

He also criticized the island's development approach, which relies primarily on foreign investment and tourism projects.

"Development shouldn't be limited to building buildings. It should create a future for people," Eugene said.

According to him, Bonaire's youth are often excluded from decision-making processes regarding the development of their territory.

"Youth are called the future, but we are also the solution today," he stressed.

Eugene also highlighted the climate risks facing small island territories.

"We don't want to inherit only water. We want to preserve land that our children and future generations can live on. We demand affordable housing, equal educational opportunities, protected land rights, and genuine youth participation in decision-making," Eugene added.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.