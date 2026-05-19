UK representative highlights high level of engagement at WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Over the past few days, participants at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku have demonstrated a high level of engagement, activity, and exchange of ideas, which will undoubtedly benefit all attendees, said Fergus Harradence, Deputy Director for Construction, Logistics, Airports & Water at the UK Department for Business and Trade, Trend reports.

Harradence made the remarks during his speech organized at the “White City” pavilion at WUF13 in Baku.

According to him, the forum has become a unique platform for sharing experiences among representatives from different countries and professional backgrounds.

"It is great to see people from various nations and professions coming together to discuss global issues such as resource management, interconnectivity, sustainable urban development, and the integration of the natural environment into planning and design," Harradence said.

The UK representative emphasized that international forums like WUF13 play a key role in shaping effective urban development strategies and strengthening collaboration between policymakers, architects, and urban planners from around the world.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.