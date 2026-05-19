Housing becomes key challenge for future of humanity - Somalian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Housing is becoming a key challenge for the future of humanity, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, Ambassador of Somalia to Kenya, said during the session "Housing at the Center of Global Coalitions," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, cities across the globe are expanding faster than systems can adapt, leaving millions of families in need not only of shelter but also of safety and opportunities.

He emphasized that the primary challenges facing modern cities include rapid urbanization, population displacement, infrastructure deficits, climate vulnerability, and rising inequality.

"International cooperation remains essential for strengthening housing delivery systems and sustainable urban development. In post-crisis recovery countries, housing holds particular significance as it fosters rebuilding, social mobility, economic integration, and peacebuilding," he said.

The Ambassador also noted the importance of the Open-Ended Working Group on Affordable Housing for All, highlighting its role as a vital platform for sharing experiences and developing practical solutions within the framework of the New Urban Agenda.

He added that housing issues should not be viewed as a standalone sector, but rather as a strategic investment in stability, prosperity, and human dignity.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.