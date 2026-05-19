ASAN platform handles citizen requests across 164 categories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Application” Information System and mobile app serve as a key link between citizens and government institutions, processing public requests across a wide range of service areas, said Asli Ibrahimli, head of the ASAN Application Information System, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel titled “ASAN Model in Urbanization: The Role of Public Services and Volunteerism,” held at the pavilion of the ASAN Volunteers Organization State Support Agency during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, she outlined the platform’s scope and function.

She said the system handles requests related to transportation and road issues, environmental concerns, public safety, utilities, and infrastructure challenges.

“In general, the ASAN Application Information System accepts requests across 164 different categories,” Ibrahimli said.

According to her, submissions are reviewed by the ASAN team and then forwarded to relevant state agencies for action. She added that nearly 100 government institutions currently participate in the system.

Ibrahimli also said the platform not only helps resolve public issues but also promotes greater citizen engagement in urban governance.

World Urban Forum 13 is being held in Baku from May 17–22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan. The forum brings together policymakers, experts, civil society representatives and international partners to discuss sustainable urban development under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements.”

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.