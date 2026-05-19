Volunteers stand main bridge for people-centered urbanization - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Volunteers create the best connection with people-oriented urbanization, and the ASAN model is a great example of this, Regional Coordinator for Europe and Central Asia of the UN Volunteers Program, Zarina Mirabdullayeva, said during the panel discussion "ASAN Model in Urbanization: The Role of Public Services and Volunteerism" at the pavilion of the "ASAN Volunteers" Organization State Support Agency within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

She noted that when she enters "ASAN Service", the first people who greet her are volunteers.

"They eliminate the tension, confusion, and feeling of not knowing where to turn, which is usually experienced in state institutions. This model eliminates all that anxiety from the very first moment.

Mirabdullayeva emphasized that cities will grow, life will become faster and more intense.

"We are moving towards urbanization, technology, and innovation, but if we lose human connection in all this, it will be much more difficult for us to live in such a world. Volunteers are the bridge that maintains this human connection. They connect us with the processes of daily life.

During a crisis, at large events, during disasters, and on issues of climate sustainability, the first people who come to mind are volunteers. In most cases, they are on the scene before politicians and international organizations. This is also true in everyday activities.

"As you know, this year is the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development. When we talk about sustainable development, we need to think about including volunteers in everyday discussions because volunteering is no longer a random activity that happens once or twice a month.

It's a great force and a real catalyst for development. We need to approach it this way now.

That's why the ASAN system and the ASAN model impressed me so much because this model not only integrates volunteering into people's daily lives, but also creates an opportunity for volunteers to become part of civil society," she added.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.