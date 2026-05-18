Mauritius President cites Azerbaijan’s White City and Aghdam as models of sustainable urban development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Providing housing for all and building safe, sustainable cities and communities is one of the most pressing global challenges today, the President of Mauritius said at the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Leaders’ Summit held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, President Daramber Gokhool said WUF13 serves as an important platform for shaping the future agenda of sustainable urban planning and development.

He noted that cities around the world are expanding at an unprecedented pace, making housing policy and urban planning central pillars of national development strategies.

Gokhool said Mauritius, as a small island developing state, faces challenges including limited land resources, rising sea levels, environmental risks and urbanization pressures.

He stressed that the country is implementing measures in line with the UN-Habitat framework and the New Urban Agenda to balance economic growth, environmental sustainability and social equity.

“These measures include expanding access to safe, affordable and environmentally friendly housing for low- and middle-income families,” he said.

Gokhool added that Mauritius’ national development strategy provides a framework for transitioning toward more sustainable urban models, including balanced territorial development, efficient land use, improved transport connectivity and strengthened climate resilience.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s urban development experience, particularly the White City project and the master plan for the city of Aghdam in Karabakh, as notable examples of sustainable urban planning.

“I would like to note the importance of initiatives such as the White City project and the master plan of Aghdam in Karabakh,” he said.