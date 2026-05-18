President of UN-Habitat Assembly calls for implementation of concrete measures within framework of WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) must become a platform not only for discussions, but also for taking concrete measures to improve the quality of people's lives, the President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, Nga Kor Ming yold reporters on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, human and environmental well-being must be at the center of urbanization processes.

"A good city is a city where people live happily, feel safe and secure. Urbanization loses its meaning if, alongside modern buildings, there remain people living in suffering and poverty," he noted.

Nga Kor Ming emphasized that WUF13 brings together leading specialists and representatives of states to develop joint solutions in the field of sustainable urban development.

He also noted the importance of preparing the "Baku Call to Action," which must provide a concrete implementation plan for the reached agreements and ensure a measurable effect.

The President of the UN-Habitat Assembly reminded that this year marks 10 years since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda.

"This is a 20-year plan for the whole world and our planet. Now we have reached its midpoint and must ensure the fulfillment of the set goals by 2036," he stated.

According to Nga Kor Ming, the key task is to strengthen unity and achieve consensus among member states to promote a common vision for the future of urbanization.