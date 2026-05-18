Official press conference dedicated to opening of WUF13 kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. An official press conference dedicated to the opening of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has commenced in the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This media briefing is set to establish the overarching narrative for the upcoming week of high-level proceedings. The press conference will formally introduce the central theme of the Baku forum, "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," while outlining the key strategic priorities aimed at tackling the global housing crisis, reinforcing urban resilience, and driving sustainable development across global municipalities.

The high-level session features key international and national officials, including Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat); Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator for WUF13; and Nga Kor Ming, President of the UN-Habitat Assembly.

Will be updated