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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 17 May 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

At the end of the week, the weighted average exchange rate stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

4 May

1.7000

11 May

1.7000

5 May

1.7000

12 May

1.7000

6 May

1.7000

13 May

1.7000

7 May

1.7000

14 May

1.7000

8 May

1.7000

15 May

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Average price per week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0186 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.002045 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99127 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

4 May

1.9938

11 May

-

5 May

1.9850

12 May

1.9986

6 May

1.9951

13 May

1.9949

7 May

1.9977

14 May

1.9916

8 May

1.9950

15 May

1.9800

Average price per week

1.99332

Average price per week

1.99127

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0124 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03808 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3063 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles

4 May

2.2704

11 May

-

5 May

2.2641

12 May

2.3056

6 May

2.2513

13 May

2.3027

7 May

2.2717

14 May

2.2989

8 May

2.2836

15 May

2.3180

Average price per week

2.26822

Average price per week

2.3063

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0374 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira

4 May

0.0376

11 May

-

5 May

0.0376

12 May

0.0375

6 May

0.0376

13 May

0.0374

7 May

0.0376

14 May

0.0374

8 May

0.0375

15 May

0.0373

Average price per week

0.0376

Average price per week

0.0374

Meanwhile, May 11 was a non-working day due to a holiday, so the figures for that date were not published.

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