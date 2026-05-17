Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
At the end of the week, the weighted average exchange rate stood at 1.7000 manat.
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The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
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4 May
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1.7000
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11 May
|
1.7000
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5 May
|
1.7000
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12 May
|
1.7000
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6 May
|
1.7000
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13 May
|
1.7000
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7 May
|
1.7000
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14 May
|
1.7000
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8 May
|
1.7000
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15 May
|
1.7000
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Average price per week
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1.7000
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Average price per week
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1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0186 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.002045 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99127 manat per euro.
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The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
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4 May
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1.9938
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11 May
|
-
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5 May
|
1.9850
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12 May
|
1.9986
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6 May
|
1.9951
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13 May
|
1.9949
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7 May
|
1.9977
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14 May
|
1.9916
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8 May
|
1.9950
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15 May
|
1.9800
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Average price per week
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1.99332
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Average price per week
|
1.99127
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0124 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.03808 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3063 manat per 100 rubles.
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The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 rubles
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4 May
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2.2704
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11 May
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-
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5 May
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2.2641
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12 May
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2.3056
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6 May
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2.2513
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13 May
|
2.3027
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7 May
|
2.2717
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14 May
|
2.2989
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8 May
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2.2836
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15 May
|
2.3180
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Average price per week
|
2.26822
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Average price per week
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2.3063
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0374 manat.
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The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira
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4 May
|
0.0376
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11 May
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-
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5 May
|
0.0376
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12 May
|
0.0375
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6 May
|
0.0376
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13 May
|
0.0374
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7 May
|
0.0376
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14 May
|
0.0374
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8 May
|
0.0375
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15 May
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0.0373
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Average price per week
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0.0376
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Average price per week
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0.0374
Meanwhile, May 11 was a non-working day due to a holiday, so the figures for that date were not published.