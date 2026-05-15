Baku hosts international conference on sustainable urban development (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. An international conference on “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development” is currently taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is organized jointly by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku State University as part of “Baku Urban Week.”

During the panel sessions, participants will discuss topics including education, research, and capacity building for a sustainable urban future, inclusive and resilient cities, and new approaches to urban development.

Will be updated