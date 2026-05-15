Kyrgyzstan, UN review current partnership initiatives

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 15. Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the UN system, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Mamatkanov and UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Antje Grawe.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the implementation of joint projects in the areas of sustainable development, social support, education, healthcare, and environmental protection.

Ulan Mamatkanov noted the significant contribution of UN agencies to supporting the reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan and expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in priority areas.

For her part, Antje Grawe reaffirmed the UN system’s interest in supporting initiatives aimed at the country’s sustainable socio-economic development and further expanding the partnership.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue constructive cooperation and the implementation of joint programs and projects.

Meanwhile, the United Nations system has long cooperated with Kyrgyzstan across a range of sectors, including sustainable development, healthcare, education, environmental protection, and social policy.

UN agencies continue to support various programs and initiatives aimed at promoting socio-economic development in the country.