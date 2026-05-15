Azerbaijan’s representative takes stage at Eurovision 2026 semi-final

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Singer Jamila Hashimova, representing Azerbaijan under the stage name Jiva, performed in the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, held in Austria, Trend reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan, who came on stage number 2, performed the song "Just Go". The author of the lyrics and music for the song is Azerbaijani and American composer Fuad Javadov.

The participants who will advance to the final stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be determined by the results of the audience vote.