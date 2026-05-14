Türkiye set to continue supporting development of Middle Corridor, Erdogan says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Türkiye will continue to support the development of the Middle Corridor, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following talks in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“The importance of the Middle Corridor, which passes through the Caspian Sea and serves as a modern version of the Silk Road, is growing every day. Together with Kazakhstan and other partners, we will continue to promote the development of this corridor to expand cargo transportation,” Erdogan said.

According to him, Türkiye aims to strengthen connectivity across the region stretching from the Mediterranean to Central Asia.

“We intend to bring our ties to a new level under the slogan of unity in language, thought and action,” the Turkish president noted, adding that preserving the cultural heritage and spiritual legacy of the Turkic world for future generations remains a shared responsibility.

Erdogan also said that the sides held comprehensive discussions on cooperation in various sectors of the economy during the talks and stressed that efforts to strengthen ties between the business communities of the two countries would continue.

The Middle Corridor is an international transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. The route starts in China, passes through Central Asian countries, crosses the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and then continues through Türkiye to Europe. It is considered an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern transport corridors.