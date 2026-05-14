Global South Network gains international recognition from UN - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Global South Network has been recognized by the UN Office for South-South Cooperation as a model platform for effective solutions, Ramil Iskandarli, the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week.”

“This is clear evidence of growing international attention and trust. At the same time, this success directly reflects Sustainable Development Goal 17—the philosophy of global partnership,” he noted.

Iskandarli stated that the Global South Network is viewed as one of the important and sustainable legacies of civil society. The network has already been recognized by international organizations and authoritative centers: “We have participated in many global and regional events in cities such as London, Bonn, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, and, finally, Baku, where we shared our experience.”

According to Iskandarli, the experience of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations in encouraging local NGOs to engage in international cooperation serves as a solid foundation for future activities. Financial support for Global South cooperation sends an important signal for the future.