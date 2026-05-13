Omani expert calls for greater female empowerment in society

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Women must be given more power, a member of the Board of Trustees of Muscat College in Oman and co-founder and chair of the organizations “Women Future Cities” and “Communities Connect Cities,” Laila Al Hadhrami said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a panel discussion on the topic “Toward a Sustainable and Inclusive Society: Legal and Institutional Mechanisms,” organized as part of the event “Cities for All — Leaving No One Behind.”

“When we talk about the future, we must first and foremost think about what women can do in this regard. Women’s role in shaping the future lies not only in participation but also in becoming a driving force,” Al Hadhrami said.

She noted that women need to be given more authority: "Supporting women is, in essence, supporting families and society. We have established a special lab for this purpose. Our goal is to ensure greater participation by women in innovation, urban governance, and social development. We believe that women can make a significant contribution to these processes. To achieve this, relations between the public and private sectors must be based on the principle of inclusivity. We need to invest in people, as the surest path to development is investing in human capital. To make cities more livable, safer, and modern, everyone must work together. The cities of the future must be shaped not only by technology but also by human values."

Laila Al Hadhrami also highlighted the culture of hospitality in Azerbaijan.

“This is a very important point. It is precisely these values that set us apart. We must preserve our traditions, culture, and even our cuisine. As technology advances, we must not lose our humanity,” she said.