Iranian official highlights Azerbaijan’s key role in transit cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Expanding transit cooperation with Azerbaijan plays a key role in supplying Iran with essential goods (wheat, barley, rice, tea, vegetable oil, etc.) and in boosting regional trade, the Deputy Chairman and Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Hossein Pirmoazzen, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the working group on the development of product exports and the regulation of cross-border trade in Ardabil Province in northwestern Iran.

According to him, the development of regional cooperation with Azerbaijan is of great importance. To this end, it is important to strengthen transport infrastructure and logistics, as well as to increase the role of the private sector in foreign trade.

The official noted that, at the same time, attention could be focused on the implementation of agreements related to the development of cross-border trade.

Pirmoezzen, drawing attention to his recent visit to Azerbaijan, noted that the visit focused on exploring joint opportunities in the areas of supply, transit, and facilitating the exchange of essential goods, food products, and petrochemicals.

Meanwhile, Hossein Pirmoazzen, acting chairman of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining, and Agriculture, recently visited Azerbaijan with the aim of developing trade ties.