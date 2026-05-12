Türkiye conducts external audit to assess Azerbaijan’s Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Audit Department of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye has conducted an external assessment of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

Meanwhile, it was stated that the assessment conducted to determine whether the Central Bank’s internal audit activities comply with international standards was carried out using a methodology consistent with international internal audit standards.

Furthermore, it was noted that the assessment found the Central Bank’s internal audit activities to be fully compliant with the requirements of international internal audit standards. As a final result, the internal audit function was rated at the highest level, “Generally Conforms, on a three-point scale.