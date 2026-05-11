Iran's proposal includes reparations and asset release

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iran's settlement proposal, which did not satisfy the US, included recognition of Tehran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Washington paying reparations to Iran, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Iranian plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions, the release of seized assets and the country's property.

The proposal submitted by Tehran in response to the US plan reportedly covers issues related to the "fundamental rights of the Iranian people."

Iran rejected the US initiative, as Tehran believes it would mean giving in to Donald Trump's excessive demands.