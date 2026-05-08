Azerbaijan set to send new batch of diesel fuel to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. On May 9, another shipment of diesel fuel to be made from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Trend reports.

According to the information, 8 wagons of diesel fuel will be sent to Armenia.

In addition, 6 wagons of fertilizer will be supplied from Russia to Armenia, transiting through Azerbaijan.

The products will be shipped from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

On March 24 of this year, 4 wagons of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On March 25, 5 wagons with wheat, weighing a total of 350 tons, were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were sent to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, on April 21, a train consisting of 16 wagons loaded with 974 tons of diesel fuel was sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On March 24, four railcars of fertilizer weighing a total of 271 tons and one railcar of buckwheat groats weighing 68 tons were shipped.

On March 25, five railcars of wheat with a total weight of 350 tons were shipped.

On April 1, a total of 349 tons of Russian wheat was shipped through Azerbaijan in transit to Armenia.

On April 21, 16 railcars of diesel fuel with a total weight of 974 tons were shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On April 24, 5 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 350 tons were shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On April 30, 4 railcars of wheat with a total weight of 279 tons and 3 railcars of fertilizer weighing 203 tons were shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

On May 3, 8 railcars of fertilizer with a total weight of 536 tons were shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On May 4, 10 railcars of fertilizer with a total weight of 678 tons were shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On May 6, four railcars carrying 271 tons of fertilizer and four railcars carrying 275 tons of grain were shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.