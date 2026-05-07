EDB becomes full member of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Investors Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has been admitted as a full member of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing the EDB.

Chairman of the EDB Management Board, Nikolai Podguzov, emphasized that membership in Uzbekistan’s Foreign Investors Council constitutes a significant acknowledgment of the bank’s contribution to the economic development of Central Asia.

“We observe a growing interest from international businesses in Uzbekistan and are prepared to engage actively in dialogue with both investors and government authorities. We aim to contribute to enhancing the country’s investment potential while sharing our extensive regional expertise and experience,” Podguzov stated.

The Foreign Investors Council serves as an advisory body under the President of Uzbekistan, established to attract foreign direct investment and improve the national investment climate. Its membership comprises leading international financial institutions and prominent foreign companies operating in Uzbekistan, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank operating throughout the Eurasian region. As of December 2025, the bank’s cumulative portfolio encompassed 326 projects with total investments amounting to $19.6 billion.

The largest share of the EDB portfolio consists of integration projects in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and mechanical engineering.

Under its 2022–2026 Strategy, the EDB is implementing three mega-projects: the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Framework, and the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.

Uzbekistan became the bank’s seventh member state in 2025.